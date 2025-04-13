Hamza Abdi Barre, Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, today officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for eight critical development projects in Laascaanood, the administrative capital of the SSC-Khaatumo region.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the President of SSC-Khaatumo, His Excellency Abdulkadir Ahmed Aw Ali (Firdhiye), along with senior federal and regional officials.

The projects, spearheaded by the Federal Government of Somalia, represent a landmark investment in state-building, regional integration, and socio-economic development.

The initiative underscores the Federal Government’s firm commitment to enhancing access to essential public services, fostering inclusive governance, and promoting long-term stability and economic growth across all regions of the country.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Hamza emphasized the importance of equitable development and reaffirmed the government’s dedication to delivering tangible results that respond to the priorities of Somali citizens.

“These projects are a testament to our vision of a united, prosperous, and self-reliant Somalia,” said Prime Minister Hamza. “By investing in public infrastructure and institutions in SSC-Khaatumo, we are advancing our national agenda of inclusive development, and reinforcing the bond between citizens and the state.”

The projects officially launched include:

1. Presidential Complex of the SSC-Khaatumo Administration– a central institution for regional governance and coordination.

2. Laascaanood Branch of the Directorate of Immigration and National Identification– providing passport and ID services to the local population.

3. Headquarters of the SSC-Khaatumo Police Force – enhancing local security infrastructure and law enforcement capacity.

4. Sayid Mohamed Technical and Vocational Training Centre – aimed at empowering youth with market-relevant skills and employment opportunities.

5. Paved Road Linking Samakaab and Buuhoodle– improving regional connectivity and trade routes.

6. Administrative Offices for the SSC-Khaatumo Government– supporting effective governance and service delivery.

7. National Emergency Response Coordination Centre (SODMA)– strengthening preparedness and rapid response to natural and humanitarian emergencies.

8. State House Hospital– a fully-equipped public hospital to expand access to quality healthcare services.

These projects form part of a broader strategy by the Federal Government to consolidate peace, promote decentralization, and stimulate local development throughout Somalia. Implementation will be overseen by relevant federal institutions in collaboration with the SSC-Khaatumo administration to ensure transparency, efficiency, and accountability.

The Prime Minister concluded by pledging continued federal support to SSC-Khaatumo and announced plans for additional development programs across the region in the near future.