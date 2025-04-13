The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre, officially inaugurated the new office of the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) in Laascaanood, the administrative capital of the SSC-Khaatumo region, marking a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to improve access to essential services.

The establishment of this new facility will streamline the process for local residents to obtain National Identification Cards (National ID), eliminating the need for long-distance travel to access such services.

This development is poised to enhance the delivery of key government services to the region’s population.

During the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre emphasized the constitutional right of every citizen to be registered and provided with proper identification. “A citizen must be registered and provided with identification, as it is a constitutional right.

This has now become a reality for the people of Khaatumo and the surrounding areas. I am pleased that the President is the first to be officially registered,” he remarked.

The introduction of the NIRA office in Laascaanood aligns with the Federal Government’s commitment to improving governance and service delivery throughout Somalia.

National identification is not only a constitutional right but also a critical foundation for the effective implementation of government programs, social services, and development initiatives.

In line with modernizing the identification process, the DanQaran Government has introduced a digital National Identification system, ensuring secure storage of citizens’ data and enhancing the integrity of the registration process.

This initiative reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to provide inclusive and accessible services to all Somali citizens, fostering transparency and promoting development across the country.