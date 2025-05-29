The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Hamse Abdi Barre, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, and the entire Somali nation following the death of General Mohamed Said Hersi “Morgan”, who passed away in Nairobi, Kenya.

In an official statement released today, Prime Minister Hamse highlighted General Morgan’s significant contributions to the defense and development of the Somali National Army during the era of the former central government.

“The deceased, who was among the backbone officers of the Somali National Army during the former central government, is remembered for his critical role in defending the country. May Allah have mercy on him and grant patience and strength to his family and loved ones,” said Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre.

General Moorgan held several senior positions during the rule of the military government, including:

Minister of Defense

Commander of the Somali National Army

Commander of various key regional military divisions

His death has been deeply felt both inside Somalia and among the Somali diaspora, as many remember his prominent military and political legacy.