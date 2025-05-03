Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has officially handed over the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to the newly appointed Minister, Abdusalam Abdi Ali Dhay, in a ceremony held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Mogadishu.

The event marked the formal transition of leadership, with Minister Dhay taking over from the outgoing Minister, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, who had served in the role previously.

In his speech during the handover, Prime Minister Barre thanked Minister Fiqi for his dedication and service to the country, acknowledging his contributions to Somalia’s foreign relations and international partnerships.

Minister Abdusalam Abdi Ali Dhay expressed his commitment to continuing the work of strengthening Somalia’s diplomatic ties and enhancing international cooperation.

He emphasized the importance of advancing Somalia’s global presence and advocating for the country’s interests on the world stage.

The handover ceremony was attended by key government officials and staff from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, marking a new chapter in Somalia’s diplomatic efforts as the country continues to navigate its path towards stability and development.