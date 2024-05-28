Somalia Federal Government Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has on Monday received at his office in the capital Mogadishu, German Director for Sub-Saharan Africa and Sahel, Ambassador Christoph Retzlaff.

Discussions focused on various important issues including bolstering bilateral ties and cooperation between Somalia and Germany across various sectors for mutual advancement.

Prime Minister Barre thanked the delegation for the visit , underscoring Somalia’s Federal Government unwavering commitment to advancing key sectors including the economy and security.

He highlighted the significance of closer cooperation between the two countries in areas both mutually beneficial.

On his part, Retzlaff commenced the Somali government for its steadfast development and advancements in key sectors notably the economy and security sectors which have recorded tremendous success in recent years.

The Ambassador reaffirmed German’s government undertaking to continue lending support to the Somali government in different dimensions.

.