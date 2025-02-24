Mogadishu, Sunday, February 23, 2025: — The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre, received a delegation from the Sultanate of Oman led by the Minister of Transport, Communications, and Technology, Eng. Said Bin Hamoud Bin Said Al Mukhawali.

They discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the areas of business development, investment, and technology.

The Prime Minister shared with the Omani delegation the progress achieved by Somalia and the investment opportunities available, which are beneficial for both countries.

On his part, the Omani Minister of Transport, Communications, and Technology, Eng. Said Bin Hamoud Bin Said Al Mukhawali, thanked the Somali government and people for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation.

He also praised the successes the Federal Government of Somalia has achieved in areas such as security, the fight against terrorism, and the development of the country’s infrastructure.