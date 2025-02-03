In a strategic move to enhance the country’s economic infrastructure, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has appointed Ismail Said as the new Deputy Manager of Mogadishu Port.

The decision, made today following a proposal from the Minister of Ports and Sea Transport, is aimed at streamlining port operations and strengthening Somalia’s maritime sector.

Mogadishu Port is a key gateway for trade and commerce in Somalia, and the appointment is expected to improve efficiency, increase trade flow, and attract investment.

With Somalia focusing on rebuilding and modernizing its infrastructure, the government sees this appointment as a crucial step toward stimulating economic growth and increasing regional and international trade connections.

Ismail Said, with his experience in port management and logistics, is tasked with overseeing the day-to-day operations of Mogadishu Port, ensuring its competitiveness and operational efficiency.

This appointment reflects the Somali government’s continued commitment to fostering economic development through strategic investments in key sectors such as transportation, trade, and infrastructure