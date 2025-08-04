Lasanod, Somalia – Tensions are rising in Northeastern Somalia’s newly formed administration as presidential candidates vying for leadership have issued a strongly worded joint statement denouncing the ongoing electoral process and accusing the Federal Government of blatant interference.

In the statement, the candidates took direct aim at the Ministry of Interior, singling out Minister Ali Yusuf Ali (Ali Hoosh) for allegedly handpicking an electoral oversight committee that lacks legal legitimacy and appears designed to favor a specific candidate—namely, Interim Leader Abdiqadir Ahmed Firdhiye.

They accused the minister of orchestrating a biased process aimed at installing loyalists into power rather than allowing a free and fair contest. According to the statement, the committee responsible for vetting and approving parliamentary candidates is “illegitimate and politically motivated,” raising alarms about the credibility and transparency of the entire process.

“We will not tolerate a manipulated election process that serves the interests of one candidate,” the candidates warned. “This election must reflect the will of the people of Northeastern Somalia and abide by constitutional principles.”

The statement also contained a stark warning to the Federal Government: unless urgent steps are taken to halt the alleged interference, the responsibility for any political or social fallout will rest squarely on its shoulders.

Beyond pointing fingers, the candidates made calls to action—urging traditional elders and community leaders to safeguard unity and ensure that the election process remains inclusive and grounded in the will of the people.

They also reached out to the international community, Somali citizens, and political stakeholders, urging them not to recognize any electoral outcome born out of partisan engineering, and to instead support a transparent and trustworthy election.

This public pushback sets the stage for what may become a deepening political standoff in the emerging Northeastern Somalia administration—at a time when the region is still working to establish itself and foster legitimacy amid national and local power struggles.