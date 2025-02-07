The President of Puntland, Said Abdullahi Deni, today visited the hospital to meet the brave soldiers who were injured during the operation aimed at clearing terrorist groups from the mountainous region of Calmiskaad in the Bari region.

The President expressed his support for the soldiers and received updates from health officials and the committee responsible for supporting the soldiers. He urged that their treatment be expedited, both within the country and, if necessary, abroad.

The President also expressed his condolences to the families of the Puntland soldiers who lost their lives in the operation, whose blood sanctified the areas and land where the ISIS terrorists had been hiding. For the injured, he prayed to Allah for their speedy recovery.

The President praised the efforts of the community, healthcare workers, the media, and various segments of society. He called for continued unity and cooperation between the government and the public, a spirit for which the people of Puntland are particularly known.