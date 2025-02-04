The President of South West State, Mr. Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagaren, participated in a significant ceremony marking the inauguration of the newly appointed Minister of Planning, Mr. Abdikhakin Mohamed Haji Fiqi.

The event, which was held in the state capital, was attended by a number of key officials from the South West State government.

Among the distinguished guests were several government ministers, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, and the Director General of the Presidential Office, who were present to witness the swearing-in of the new minister.

The ceremony highlighted the importance of the new appointment, as the Minister of Planning plays a vital role in the state’s development and future policy direction.

The inauguration of Mr. Abdikhakin Mohamed Haji Fiqi as Minister of Planning marks a key step in South West State’s ongoing efforts to strengthen governance and strategic planning for the region’s growth and prosperity.