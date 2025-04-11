The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has arrived in the city of Antalya, Turkey, to participate in the 4th edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF 2025), a major international platform dedicated to global political dialogue, diplomacy, and strategic cooperation.

The annual forum brings together heads of state, foreign ministers, diplomats, policy experts, and business leaders from around the world to discuss key issues impacting international relations, peace, security, and development.

The event serves as a crucial meeting point for fostering multilateral dialogue and enhancing diplomatic engagement.

During his stay in Antalya, President Hassan Sheikh is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders and senior government officials attending the forum.

These sideline discussions will focus on strengthening Somalia’s diplomatic ties, expanding economic cooperation, and promoting international partnerships that support Somalia’s national development agenda.

The President’s participation in ADF 2025 underscores Somalia’s commitment to active engagement in global diplomacy and its ongoing efforts to build strategic alliances that contribute to regional stability and economic growth.