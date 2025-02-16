The President of Hirshabelle State, Mr. Ali Abdullahi Hussein (Ali Gudlaawe), officially launched a new youth and peacebuilding initiative aimed at empowering young people to play a critical role in peacebuilding, conflict resolution, and the sustainable management of natural resources, such as land and water.

The project, a joint effort between the Federal Government of Somalia, Hirshabelle State, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), will focus on strengthening the capacity of youth in Jowhar to contribute to peace and development.

Accompanying the President at the launch event were the Minister of Youth and Sports for the Federal Government of Somalia, MP Mohamed Barre Mohamud, and the Minister of Youth and Sports of Hirshabelle State, Mohamed Hussein Ceynte.

During the event, Minister Mohamed Barre Mohamud praised President Ali Gudlaawe for creating opportunities for the youth of Hirshabelle and recognized the administration’s ongoing commitment to youth development. “The youth are the strength of Hirshabelle and are the driving force behind the struggle for peace and development,” Minister Mohamed Barre Mohamud stated.

President Ali Gudlaawe thanked Minister Mohamed Barre Mohamud for his support and for visiting Hirshabelle. He expressed confidence that the project would enhance the role of young people in peacebuilding efforts and in shaping the future of the region.

This initiative marks a significant step towards involving youth in the vital processes of peace and resource management in Hirshabelle, with the support of international partners committed to sustainable development.