Somalia is prepared to welcome back its nationals from Germany, particularly those without legal residency, following a meeting between Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday.

In an interview with Germany’s popular tabloid newspaper BILD, President Mohamud emphasized that Somalia has evolved from its previous civil war status and is ready to reintegrate returning citizens.

“I will take back any Somali refugee in Germany who does not have a residence permit or has not integrated here,” Mohamud stated, his administration’s commitment to reintegrate individuals who no longer have legal grounds to remain in Germany.

He assured that Somalia has made significant progress in stabilizing the country and ensuring safety, making it a viable environment for the returnees.

“Our country has become safer; we’re no longer just a civil war zone,” he affirmed.

Germany is home to an estimated 65,000 Somali nationals, many of whom hold asylum status. The new agreement between the two countries will focus on deporting those who do not have legal residency.

Chancellor Scholz stressed that the move would particularly target individuals involved in serious criminal activities, ensuring a streamlined process for deportation while protecting the rights of law-abiding Somalis who contribute positively to German society.

While addressing BILD, President Mohamud reiterated Somalia’s ongoing battle with terrorism, notably from groups like al-Shabaab, but noted the strides his government has made in reducing these threats.

“We have pushed back the terror militias, and our country is safer,” he said. “We are no longer the ‘Black Hawk Down’ country.” referring to the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, famously depicted in the 2001 film Black Hawk Down, Mohamud emphasized.

Mohamud encouraged German investors to look beyond traditional development aid and consider the untapped economic potential of Somalia. The president highlighted key sectors, including agriculture, mining, and fishing, particularly the nation’s rich tuna waters, as promising areas for investment.

“We need trust and investments, not just development funds,” he said, urging for stronger economic partnerships. Despite the persistent challenges posed by terrorist groups, Somalia’s leadership is dedicated to improving security, enhancing the economy, and welcoming its nationals back into a country they can now call home.

This agreement with Germany marks a step forward in both nations’ efforts to manage migration while recognizing the progress Somalia has made in creating a more stable and prosperous society.

With ongoing international cooperation and investment, Somalia aims to reshape its future, and for President Mohamud, the reintegration of its nationals from Germany is a critical part of that vision.