President Mohamud visits Defence Headquarters in Mogadishu and calls for acceleration of the war against terrorism

Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Wednesday visited the Defence Ministry Headquarters in the Nation capital Mogadishu.

The President was warmly received by Somali National Army commander Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhudin and other senior high ranking military officials.

During the visit, the president held meeting with the SNA command where he was briefed about the security situation and ongoing counter- terrorism efforts across the country against Al-Shabaab.

He was also debriefed about the activities of the Somalia’s Air Force and Navy, which have been critically providing support to the infantry troops and securing the country’s maritime borders.

President Mohamud commended the SNA personnel for their courage, patriotism and professionalism in safeguarding and protecting the Nation against the terror group.

Mohamud urged the SNA soldiers to continue strengthening the war against Al-Shabaab until they are cleared from all corners of the country.

He reaffirmed his government unwavering commitment to bolstering the security sector and uplifting the capabilities, knowledge and wellbeing of the Somali government forces.

The visit by the President who is the Chief of Defence Forces at the Defence Headquarters which serves a centre for coordinating military activities heralds his undertaking to continue supporting the military in their quest to defending the Nation and also boosts the morale of the SNA troops in the wake of the adversities afflicting the Horn of Africa Nation which is recovering from decades of civil quagmire and insurgency.

