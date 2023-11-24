President Mohamud participates in the EAC summit; set to champion for the admission of Somalia into the bloc

Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Friday attended the East African Community summit which kicked off in Arusha, Tanzania.

President Mohamud is expected to deliver an address before the Heads of Government in a s bid to convince them to admit Somalia in to the regional bloc.

The Heads of Government are expected to issue a communiqué after closed meeting with top on the agenda being admission of Somalia into the bloc.

Somalia submitted application to join the group, in 2016 and the processing of the request has taken long.

The Horn of Africa Nation which is reeling from decades of unrest and civil war is hoping to use the regional integration a way of enhancing its economic, cultural and social development.

If admitted in to the bloc, Somalia will become the 8th member of the bloc.

The regional bloc which was formed in the year 2000, comprises Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

