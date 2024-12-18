President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has sent his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and all Somali people on the shocking death of the renowned and respected Somali cleric and Islamic scholar Sheikh Muse Adde.who passed away in Rotterdam, Holland.

The President highlighted the significant role that the late Sheikh played in education, preaching, guidance, and the dissemination of Islamic knowledge across Somalia.

He also emphasized the virtuous practices that the late Sheikh was known for.

President Hassan Sheikh prayed to Allah to grant Sheikh Muse Addo a place in Jannatul Firdowsa, and to grant patience and faith to his family, fellow scholars, and the entire Somali nation in this time of loss.