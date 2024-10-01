Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has officially inaugurated the first National Agricultural Investment Conference in Mogadishu, aiming to enhance domestic revenue and generate jobs through agriculture. In his opening remarks, President Mohamud emphasized Somalia’s vast agricultural potential, highlighting the country’s fertile land and rich natural resources. “This land has immense agricultural wealth, and we need to create the right investment opportunities to fully utilize it,” he stated.

Organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation, the conference attracted a diverse group of stakeholders, including agriculture ministers from Somalia’s federal member states, agricultural investors, international experts, and ambassadors from several countries with embassies in Mogadishu.

Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, Mohamed Abdi Hayir Maareeye, outlined his ministry’s vision of achieving food self-sufficiency and positioning Somalia as an exporter of agricultural products. “The objective of this conference is to guide us toward achieving food self-sufficiency and eventually exporting to the world. Somalia once came close to reaching that goal,” Minister Maareeye remarked.

Throughout the event, several ambassadors and key stakeholders praised Somalia’s strides in boosting agricultural productivity, describing the conference as a vital opportunity to tackle challenges and unlock the country’s full agricultural potential. This event marks a significant step in Somalia’s efforts to revitalize its agriculture sector, create jobs, and reduce dependence on food imports by promoting investment in its fertile land.