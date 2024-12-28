The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and a delegation he is leading have been warmly welcomed in Djibouti city, Djibouti.

This is after the President received official invitation from the President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh.

The two Presidents will discuss strengthening the fraternal ties between the two countries and their peoples, focusing on cooperation in the areas of security, economy, and regional affairs.

During the one-day visit, discussions will also be held on common interests between the two friendly Republics.

Somalia and Djibouti have historically maintained strong bilateral relations, characterized by cooperation in various areas including security, trade, and regional stability.