The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has on Tuesday appointed Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Amir as the new Governor of Banadir Region and the Mayor of Mogadishu taking over from outgoing mayor Yusuf Hussein Madaale who has been at the helm for two and half years.

The President directed the new Governor and Mayor of Mogadishu to complete the ongoing development plans for the capital, prioritizing the city’s growth, conducting a public election for the capital’s citizens, enhancing the city’s beauty, expanding basic services, and strengthening security.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud wished the new Governor and Mayor of Banadir Region success in the challenging responsibilities entrusted to him, urging him to serve the Somali people with integrity, dedication, and professionalism.

The Presidential decree, appointing the new Governor of Banadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, was signed today and is expected to take effect immediately.

Reasons for the replacement of the incumbent Yusuf Hussein Madaale remains shrouded in mystery, however, political pundits say the President’s appointment is in line with his ongoing efforts to expedite the one person one vote which has faced criticism from various quarters including the opposition members.

Mr. Amir is a scholar with experience in economics, community development, and management id expected to inject new development and services impetus to Mogadishu.