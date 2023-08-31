President Mohamud and former Hiiraan governor reach deal to ease tensions in Hiiraan Region

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and former Hiiraan Governor Ali Jeyte Osman have reportedly reached a breakthrough agreement.

After several days of intense negotiations, facilitated by Ugas Yusuf Ugas Hassan, the influential clan chief of Hawadale, a deal has been struck to ease political tensions in the Hiiraan region.

Sources close to Villa Somalia, the presidential palace, have confirmed this momentous news, shedding light on the efforts made to restore political unity in the Hiiraan capital of Beledweyne.

The roots of this political dispute can be traced back to July when Ali Jeyte Osman was removed from office, triggering his rebellion. Since then, tensions have remained high, posing a significant challenge to regional stability. However, the recent negotiations have brought a glimmer of hope for a resolution to this prolonged conflict.

Insiders, speaking on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, have revealed that the agreement aims to ease political tensions and pave the way for reconciliation. It represents a critical step towards fostering unity and stability in the Hiiraan region, which has been plagued by internal divisions.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who has been overseeing military operations in Dhusamareb for the past month, is now planning to relocate his base to the Mahas district in Hiiraan.

According to political analysts, the move underscores the president’s unwavering commitment to closely monitor the ongoing first-phase liberation operations in the neighboring HirShabelle and Galmudug regions.

The Somali government has been actively engaged in combating the Al-Shabaab militant group, with both national and local forces making significant strides in the fight against the militants.

The first phase of the military campaign, on the verge of entering its second phase, has achieved notable success. Building upon this momentum, the operation is expected to expand its scope to encompass the South West and Jubaland regions.

There are indications that troops from neighboring countries might join forces in the collective effort to combat the menace of Al-Shabaab.

With the head of state preparing to establish his command center in the Mahas district, located in the central Hiran region of Somalia, it is anticipated that this strategic move will provide the necessary impetus to tackle the existing challenges, foster cooperation among different factions.

