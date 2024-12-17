President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, today received the Special Envoy of the Chinese government for the Horn of Africa, Mr. Xue Bing, who is on an official visit to the country, at the Presidential Palace.

President Hassan Sheikh and Ambassador Xue Bing discussed various issues mutually beneficial to both countries.

The two officials also discussed ways of strengthening the cooperation between the two countries in the areas of security, economy, politics, diplomacy, trade, and education, aiming to enhance the mutual interests of Somalia and China.

Ambassador Xue commended the Somali government’s progress and lauded the recent Ankara Declaration as a positive step toward fostering regional stability and cooperation.

President Mohamud expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for the visit, highlighting and emphasizing his government unwavering commitment to combatting with terrorism.

He landed the efforts by the Chinese government to significantly contributing to the nation building and economic development of the country, urging the Ambassador to continue rendering support to the country in various areas so as to realise State House in Somalia.