President Madobe Appoints Committee Flood Disaster Relief

The President of Jubbaland state of Somalia Ahmed Madobe has appointed the flood relief committee in Bardhere district, Gedo Region, where disruptions due to flooding are ongoing in Bardhere District, Gedo Region.

Bardhere was hit by a strong flood that caused destruction of properties, death and displacement, after the residents of the area were swept away by floodwaters following heavy rainfall late March 20 in the town of Bardhere and surrounding areas.

The five-member committee appointed by President Ahmed Madobe will work to provide immediate relief to the people affected by the disaster, according to a statement from the president’s office.

The members of this government committee are;

Ahmed Hassan Omar – Minister of Relief & Disaster Management.

Mohamed Ahmed Osman – Minister of State for the Presidency.

Abdirahman Abdi Ahmed – Minister of the Ministry of Planning & International Cooperation.

Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed – Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Health.

Ahmed H. Baraki – Minister of Energy & Water.

It is the second time that the Jubba river flood has affected the people living in Bardhere district and the surrounding areas. Last week, nine people died and three others were injured in the floods.

The difficult situation in the district has also displaced thousands of families, as six people have died in the past few hours, three of them from the same family.

Disruptions in flood-affected areas are expected to continue for some time as response and recovery operations continue.

Further isolated thunderstorms are forecast in the regions over the coming days, and heavy downpours associated with the storms could trigger additional flooding as well as hamper ongoing relief efforts.

