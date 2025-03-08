President Ismail Omar Guelleh welcomed the Ambassadors of Arab nations and Turkey accredited to Djibouti for an Iftar gathering at his private residence in Haramous, Dar Al-Goud.

The event marked a celebration of fraternity, mutual respect, and shared values between Djibouti and these countries.

The gathering provided an opportunity for the ambassadors to extend Ramadan greetings from their respective Heads of State and Governments to President Guelleh and the people of Djibouti.

In his remarks, the President expressed his gratitude for these warm wishes and reaffirmed Djibouti’s commitment to strengthening its diplomatic ties with the Arab world and Turkey.

The ambassadors, led by the longest-serving diplomat in Djibouti, Yemeni Ambassador His Excellency Abdallah Al-Soukoutri, conveyed their heartfelt wishes for peace, prosperity, and continued progress for both Djibouti and their respective nations.

The occasion was underscored by a spirit of collegiality and cooperation, reinforcing the deep connections between the countries.

During the meeting, President Guelleh also took the opportunity to extend his own wishes for health and happiness to Muslim leaders around the world, emphasizing the importance of further development and prosperity for all nations involved.

He expressed his hope that the diplomatic missions of the ambassadors would be met with success.

Prior to the Iftar, President Guelleh and his distinguished guests performed the Isha and Tarawih prayers together, marking the spiritual aspect of the evening and fostering a sense of unity during the blessed month of Ramadan.

The ambassadors in attendance included those from Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Sudan, Palestine, and Turkey, each representing their countries in Djibouti and contributing to the diplomatic and cultural exchange that defines the relationships between these nations