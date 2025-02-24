The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has been warmly welcomed in Tripoli, the capital of Libya, where he has arrived for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Upon arrival at Tripoli’s international airport, the President and his delegation were received by senior officials of the Libyan government. President Hassan Sheikh extended his gratitude to the Libyan government and people for their unwavering commitment to enhancing the longstanding relationship between Somalia and Libya.

During his stay in Tripoli, President Hassan Sheikh will meet with the President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Menfi, to discuss regional issues and mutual interests between the two nations.

The two leaders are expected to address cooperation in key areas such as security, politics, combating human trafficking, and efforts to support Somali youth facing challenging conditions, particularly those in Libyan prisons.

This visit underscores the importance of the continued collaboration between Somalia and Libya, with both countries focusing on advancing shared goals in regional stability and mutual development.