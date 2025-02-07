The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has reiterated the Federal Government’s call for intensified operations against Daesh terrorists hiding in the Calmiskaad mountains of the Bari region.

The President praised the historical successes achieved by the Puntland security forces and the people of the Puntland State.

The President urged the Government to expedite the implementation of the decision to support the Somali heroes fighting to liberate areas under the control of Daesh terrorists in the mountainous regions of Bari.

He emphasized that the unity of the Somali Government and people would overcome the increasingly dangerous terrorists, liberating every part of Somali territory.

Finally, the President reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to fighting and eradicating global terrorism, strengthening the capacity of the armed forces, and improving healthcare for the heroes injured in the battle to liberate the areas targeted in the anti-terrorism operations.