Mogadishu – In a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Mogadishu, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud today received the letters of credence from eight newly appointed ambassadors representing a diverse range of nations—further cementing Somalia’s growing presence on the global diplomatic stage.

The envoys from Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Mexico, Venezuela, South Korea, Mauritania, and Iraq were formally welcomed as Somalia’s latest diplomatic partners, signaling a renewed push by the Somali government to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations.

President Hassan Sheikh congratulated the ambassadors on their appointments and expressed his administration’s readiness to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors—including security, trade, education, and culture.

“Your arrival marks a new chapter in our international friendships,” said the President. “We are committed to building mutually beneficial partnerships grounded in trust, respect, and shared progress.”

He emphasized that Somalia welcomes international collaboration and is keen to work closely with each of the countries to advance peace, stability, and economic development.

The following diplomats officially presented their credentials to the Somali head of state:

Suleiman Dedefo Woshe – Ambassador of Ethiopia

Robert Ifriyie – Ambassador of Ghana

Maes Ennio – Ambassador of Ivory Coast

Alejandro Eves Estivill Castro – Ambassador of Mexico

Moravia Peralt Hernaldez – Ambassador of Venezuela

Kang Hyundshik – Ambassador of South Korea

Hussein Deh – Ambassador of Mauritania

Kahtan Taha Khalaf – Ambassador of Iraq

Today’s ceremony reflects a broader trend of diplomatic normalization and reintegration for Somalia, which has emerged from decades of conflict into a new era of international cooperation. With embassies and missions reopening and more countries showing interest in Somalia’s strategic location and economic potential, Mogadishu is rapidly transforming into a key regional hub for diplomacy and development.

Somalia isn’t just rebuilding itself—it’s rebuilding its friendships, too. And today’s event shows the world is watching… and responding.