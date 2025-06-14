President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has formally transferred leadership of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) to the newly appointed Director-General, Mr. Mahad Mohamed Salad, from his predecessor Mr. Abdullahi Mohamed Ali Sanbaloolshe, in a ceremony held on Saturday at NISA’s headquarters in Mogadishu.

The high-level handover ceremony marked a significant transition at the helm of Somalia’s top intelligence agency at a time when the country is intensifying its war against terrorism and consolidating national security institutions.

The event was attended by key government and security officials including the Minister of Internal Security, Mr. Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag; the Governor of Banadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Mr. Hassan Mohamed Hussein Muungaab; Somali Police Force Commander Gen. Asad Abdullahi Osman, and other senior security officials.

President Hassan Sheikh praised outgoing NISA Director Abdullahi Sanbaloolshe for his role in strengthening the agency’s operational capabilities and contributing to the fight against terrorism during his term.

“Mr. Sanbaloolshe played a vital role in advancing Somalia’s security sector and stood firm in the face of threats from extremist groups,” said the President during his remarks.

The leadership reshuffle is part of broader efforts by the Somali government to enhance the effectiveness of security institutions and sustain momentum in counter-terrorism operations.

Mr. Mahad Mohamed Salad, who previously held the position of NISA Director, returns with renewed responsibility and expectations. His reappointment is seen as a move to inject experience and continuity into the agency’s leadership as Somalia moves into a critical phase of its stabilization and reconstruction.

President Hassan Sheikh urged Mr. Mahad Salad to intensify anti-terror operations, strengthen inter-agency coordination, and improve public trust and cooperation with the intelligence agency.

“The security of the Somali people is our utmost priority,” President Hassan Sheikh declared. “The new leadership must build on the foundation laid, deepen cooperation with other security organs, and protect our citizens from extremist threats.”

The new leadership is expected to embark on a wide-ranging reform agenda aimed at modernizing NISA’s operations, expanding intelligence-gathering capacity, and enhancing strategic coordination with both national and international security partners.

Mr. Mahad Salad is also expected to prioritize community engagement and intelligence-sharing to prevent terror attacks and disrupt extremist networks operating in the country.

This leadership transition marks a pivotal moment in Somalia’s ongoing efforts to secure peace and stability. The reappointment of a seasoned figure like Mahad Salad underscores the government’s resolve to strengthen NISA and safeguard the country’s hard-won progress.

As Somalia continues to rebuild its state institutions and combat security threats, the role of NISA will remain central in shaping the country’s future trajectory.