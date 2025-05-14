Mogadishu, Somalia – In a bold and politically charged speech during the launch of a new political party led by federal leaders and key figures from some federal member states, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared that Somalia will no longer be held back by indirect elections or divisive clan politics.

Speaking to a packed audience of government officials, civil society members, and political observers in Mogadishu on Tuesday evening, President Hassan Sheikh delivered a direct message: “No group with a hidden agenda can pit the people and clans against each other. The only thing that can hold this nation together is a unified political vision built on a shared, hopeful future.”

On May 14, 2025, President Hassan Sheikh addressed the formal unveiling of a new political platform — part of an ongoing effort to shift Somalia’s fragile democracy from a clan-based, indirect electoral model to a more inclusive, universal suffrage system. The launch, attended by high-profile political leaders, signaled a strategic pivot towards national unity, transparency, and future-oriented governance.

The president’s speech was widely interpreted as a clear rebuttal to political groups and regional actors — particularly in Puntland and Jubbaland — who have resisted recent political reforms initiated by the federal government.

Somalia’s fragile democratic transition has long been hindered by clan-based power-sharing, regional fragmentation, and elite political infighting. Indirect elections — where clan elders select lawmakers who then vote for leaders — have dominated the country’s post-civil war governance model, undermining broader democratic engagement and sparking repeated electoral crises.

President Hassan Sheikh’s firm stance underscores the federal government’s commitment to move beyond the status quo, even as opposition mounts in certain quarters.

“We will not pause this country for anyone. We will not keep Somalia trapped in a cycle of indirect elections. Change is painful and filled with fear, but we cannot go back. We cannot stay where we have been for 25 years. We must move forward.”

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, leading the push for political reform and universal elections.

Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), seeking broader national engagement and centralized legitimacy.

Leaders from Puntland and Jubbaland, who have shown skepticism or outright resistance to FGS-led initiatives.

Opposition politicians, some of whom view the federal reforms as power consolidation rather than democratization .

Since the collapse of Somalia’s central government in 1991, the country has relied on clan-based systems of governance. Though a federal structure was introduced to provide balance and regional autonomy, persistent mistrust between Mogadishu and regional states has limited progress.

Efforts to introduce one-person, one-vote elections have been repeatedly delayed due to logistical, security, and political obstacles. The last major electoral process in 2022–2023 was marked by intense delays, disputes, and international mediation.