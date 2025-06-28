MOGADISHU,— The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has extended deep condolences to the Somali nation following the passing of Sultan Abdiqadir Haji Mahmoud, a highly respected traditional elder and former Second Vice President of Jubbaland State.

In a message released by Villa Somalia, the President described Sultan Abdiqadir as “a pillar of wisdom, unity, and reconciliation,” noting his pivotal role in Somalia’s post-conflict recovery, particularly in grassroots peacebuilding and community cohesion efforts.

“Sultan Abdiqadir was not only a traditional leader but a statesman who believed in a unified and peaceful Somalia. His efforts to bridge communities and support federalism will be remembered for generations,” said President Hassan Sheikh.

President Hassan Sheikh was joined by the Speaker of the House of the People, H.E. Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe), Prime Minister H.E. Hamza Abdi Barre, and several cabinet ministers and lawmakers in mourning the late Sultan’s passing. The leadership emphasized the Sultan’s enduring commitment to dialogue, harmony, and the promotion of Somali traditional values in national governance.

Born into a long line of traditional elders, Sultan Abdiqadir played an instrumental role in shaping Jubbaland’s political and social architecture during its formative years. As Second Vice President of the regional state, he worked tirelessly to mediate clan disputes, promote development, and align traditional leadership with constitutional governance.

“His wisdom and humility gave him credibility across all segments of society—from nomadic communities to political elites,” noted a member of the Jubbaland Parliament in tribute.

President Hassan Sheikh offered special prayers for the late Sultan, asking Allah to grant him Jannatul Firdaws and to give strength and patience to his family, the people of Jubbaland, and all Somalis during this time of sorrow.

“His legacy is one of nationhood, inclusion, and reconciliation. Let us honor his memory by continuing the work he dedicated his life to,” the President added.

The death of Sultan Abdiqadir Haji Mahmoud marks the loss of one of Somalia’s most influential elders—a figure who symbolized the bridge between Somalia’s rich cultural heritage and its modern state-building journey.

National flags were flown at half-mast in parts of Jubbaland as funeral prayers were held, with dignitaries, religious leaders, and ordinary citizens gathering to pay their respects.