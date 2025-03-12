President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Tuesday afternoon warmly welcomed Somali National Army (SNA) soldiers who were wounded during ongoing operations against the Al-Shabaab militant group in the HirShabelle region.

The injured soldiers were brought to Mogadishu for immediate medical treatment after sustaining injuries in the intense battles against the terrorist organization.

They arrived at Adan Abdulle International Airport, where the President, along with senior government officials and military leaders, greeted them with gratitude and respect.

In his address, President Mohamud praised the bravery and unwavering commitment of the wounded soldiers, who continue to stand firm in the face of adversity while protecting the nation’s sovereignty and security.

He expressed his deep admiration for their courage, which he called a symbol of the Somali people’s resilience and determination in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

“Your sacrifice is the bedrock of our national security,” President Mohamud said, speaking directly to the soldiers.

“You have shown extraordinary courage in the most challenging of circumstances, and we are forever grateful for your service. On behalf of the Somali people, I wish each of you a swift and full recovery.”

The President highlighted that the government remains fully committed to providing the necessary resources and support for the wounded heroes. He reassured them that they would receive the best possible medical care and treatment.

The government’s priority, he emphasized, is to ensure that these soldiers, who have given so much for their country, are properly cared for and given the resources needed for their recovery.

“We owe you a debt of gratitude that cannot be repaid,” President Mohamud said. “It is our duty to ensure that you receive the finest medical treatment and rehabilitation. You are not only heroes of this nation but also an inspiration for future generations who will follow in your footsteps.”

The President also spoke about the Somali government’s broader commitment to enhancing the capacity of the Somali National Army, ensuring they have the necessary equipment, training, and support to face the evolving threats from Al-Shabaab and other extremist groups.

He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to improving the military’s operational effectiveness as part of a larger strategy to secure the country’s future and restore peace across Somalia.

“Together with our international partners, we will continue to fight until we defeat Al-Shabaab and restore peace to every corner of this country. Your sacrifices play a pivotal role in this mission, and we will not rest until we achieve victory,” the President said.

In addition to the commitment to the wounded soldiers, President Mohamud stressed that the government would continue to provide all necessary resources to support the broader military operations aimed at eradicating Al-Shabaab’s presence in Somalia.

He noted that Somalia’s fight against terrorism is a national effort, with all citizens, soldiers, and government officials playing a critical role in the pursuit of peace and stability.

The Somali National Army has made significant strides in recent months in the ongoing operations against Al-Shabaab, particularly in the HirShabelle region, where the military has engaged in several intense battles to liberate areas under the control of the militant group.

Despite the dangers faced by soldiers, their courage and determination remain steadfast as they continue to work towards defeating the threat of terrorism in Somalia.

The ceremony at Adan Abdulle International Airport was not only a reminder of the sacrifices made by the Somali military but also a demonstration of national unity and solidarity in the face of ongoing challenges.

The government’s commitment to the welfare of the armed forces and the overall security of Somalia was echoed by military officials and other government representatives who attended the event.

The President concluded his remarks by reiterating the government’s determination to provide comprehensive support for its military personnel, including long-term healthcare services for injured soldiers and improved resources for future military operations.

“We stand with you, and we will ensure that you are given everything you need to recover and to continue serving our country,” he said.

The President’s visit to the airport and his address to the soldiers further solidified his commitment to supporting the country’s armed forces and securing Somalia’s future through peace and security.

The event also served as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle faced by the Somali military in the fight against Al-Shabaab and the crucial role that the Somali National Army plays in ensuring the safety and stability of the nation.