President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud hosted an Iftar gathering to honor Somali women in celebration of International Women’s Day in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday evening.

During the event, the President praised the crucial role Somali women play in the country’s ongoing battle against Al-Shabaab, community reconstruction, and their active involvement in the national democratic process.

In his address, President Mohamud acknowledged the indispensable contributions of Somali women, particularly their involvement in the fight against terrorism.

He highlighted their direct participation in raising awareness, supporting military efforts, and rebuilding areas liberated from Al-Shabaab militants.

The President emphasized that women have been central to the success of counterterrorism operations and continue to be pivotal in the rehabilitation of communities affected by the conflict.

The President also stressed the significance of women’s participation in Somalia’s evolving democratic process. He reiterated the importance of women engaging actively in direct elections, which offer them an opportunity to influence national leadership.

By participating in the electoral process, Somali women can have a direct impact on the country’s governance and contribute to shaping a more inclusive and prosperous future.

This gathering underscored not only the vital role Somali women play in the socio-political fabric of the nation but also their essential involvement in securing lasting peace and stability.

The President’s remarks highlighted the government’s commitment to empowering women and ensuring their inclusion in all aspects of national development, from security to governance.

The event reaffirmed Somalia’s dedication to advancing gender equality and the full participation of women in all spheres of society, particularly in the upcoming electoral processes that will shape the country’s future leadership.