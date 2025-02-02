President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has commended the recent U.S. airstrike that targeted bases and hideouts of the ISIS-affiliated group in the Bari region of Somalia.

The operation successfully struck senior ISIS leaders, marking a significant blow to the terrorist organization.

“This operation against the top leadership of ISIS demonstrates the strong partnership between the United States and Somalia in the fight against terrorism.

It contributes to eliminating any threat that undermines the stability of our country and the region at large. We deeply appreciate the support of the U.S. government,” said President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The President was also briefed on the details of the U.S. airstrike conducted earlier this evening, which targeted senior ISIS leaders operating in northeastern Somalia, as outlined in a statement released by Villa Somalia.

Furthermore, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud praised the unwavering support of the United States in the global fight against terrorism, welcoming its continued commitment to Somalia’s security and stability.

“Somalia remains steadfast in its collaboration with its allies to eradicate international terrorism and ensure regional stability,” the statement from Villa Somalia added.

This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of the Somali government and its international partners to combat terrorism and restore peace and security to the country and the wider region.