The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, participated in the 26th extraordinary summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State, which convened virtually to discuss the escalating conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

During the summit, President Hassan Sheikh expressed Somalia’s grave concerns regarding the ongoing violence and instability in the DRC.

He called for immediate cessation of hostilities and urged the warring parties to return to the negotiating table without preconditions, emphasizing the importance of dialogue in resolving the crisis.

Drawing from Somalia’s own experience with civil conflict, President Hassan Sheikh stressed the profound consequences of prolonged internal strife, urging the parties involved in the DRC conflict to prioritize the protection of civilians and diplomatic missions, in accordance with international laws and human rights principles.

The summit also saw EAC leaders agree to convene an urgent meeting with counterparts from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to further discuss and address the ongoing civil conflict in the DRC, underlining the regional commitment to finding a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

This engagement reflects Somalia’s continued commitment to regional peace and stability and highlights the importance of multilateral efforts in addressing conflicts that threaten the security and well-being of nations in the region.