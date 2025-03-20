The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, today held an important meeting with a delegation led by the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan.

The meeting focused on strengthening the bilateral relations and strategic cooperation between Somalia and the United Arab Emirates.

Minister Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan delivered a message and letter to the President from the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, emphasizing the importance of enhancing the relationship between the two nations and advancing strategic cooperation.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the ties of friendship and collaboration between the two countries.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed his gratitude to the UAE government and its people for their continuous support to Somalia and their role in the development and assistance to the Somali people.

For his part, Minister Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan thanked the Somali government for its warm reception and reiterated the UAE’s commitment to further enhancing the historic relationship between the two nations.

He also underscored the significance of cooperation between Somalia and the UAE for the progress and stability of the region.