On Tuesday, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, welcomed Mr. Souleiman Hassan Waberi, a newly elected FIFA Council Member and the President of the Djibouti Football Federation, at Villa Somalia in Mogadishu.

The visit was aimed at strengthening cooperation between Somalia and Djibouti in the area of sports, especially football.

During their meeting, President Mohamud and Mr. Waberi discussed a range of issues focused on improving sports opportunities for youth in the region.

They deliberated building better sports infrastructure, organizing more regional competitions, and offering training programs for players, coaches, and referees.

Both leaders agreed that sports—particularly football—can play a powerful role in promoting peace, national unity, and youth development in the Horn of Africa.

President Mohamud congratulated Waberi on his recent election to the FIFA Council, which is the main decision-making body of FIFA, the international governing body for football.

He praised Mr. Waberi’s achievement as a proud moment for the region and said it highlights the growing importance of East Africa in the global football community.

Mr. Waberi, who is the first person from Djibouti to serve on the FIFA Council, expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome and promised to support efforts that strengthen football in Somalia and neighboring countries.

He also stressed the importance of unity and teamwork in using sports to bring lasting development.

This high-level meeting reflects Somalia’s growing commitment to being part of the international sports scene.

It also shows the government’s belief in sports as a powerful tool to inspire young people, create jobs, and promote peace and progress in Somali society.