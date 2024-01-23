President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud meet Qatar’s Emir Tamim Bin Hamad to strategize on bolstering bilateral relations

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Tuesday held meeting with the Emir of Qatar, H.E Tamim Binu Hamad.

The meeting in Qatar’s capital of Doha discussed various issues including strengthening the existing bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and issues of mutual interest to both sides.

The two officials also deliberated on bolstering the Qatar support to Somalia Primarily in the security and economic sectors.

President Mohamud later attended the graduation ceremony of the 11th batch of cadets of Al Zaeem Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Attiyah Air Academy where Somali Air Force officials graduated alongside Qatari and Jordanian officials.

The ceremony was also attended by a number of leaders of security, military and university colleges, institutes and academies, high-ranking officials of sisterly and friendly countries, senior officers of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, the Amiri Guard

The Amiri Air Force participated in the air show with F-15, Rafale and Typhoon, along with transport aircraft C-17 and C-130, and the Apache, NH-90 Agusta helicopters.At the end of the ceremony, officers of the 11th batch took the oath and recited the Academy anthem.

