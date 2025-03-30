President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia participated in the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Isbahaysiga Mosque in Mogadishu, joining thousands of citizens, government officials, and civil servants in marking the auspicious occasion.

In his address following the prayer, the President extended his heartfelt congratulations to Muslims worldwide, particularly the Somali people, on the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

He emphasized the importance of unity among the Somali people, highlighting how the values of solidarity, support for the national defense, and collective progress should guide the nation forward.

The President further encouraged the public to maintain the positive practices fostered during the holy month of Ramadan, including support for the country’s defense forces, humanitarian aid for the less fortunate, and continued work towards national stability and prosperity.

Additionally, President Mohamud recognized and extended special thanks to the Somali National Army personnel stationed on the frontlines, defending the nation’s sovereignty, unity, and honor.

The President’s message underscored the government’s ongoing commitment to ensuring peace, security, and economic development for Somalia.