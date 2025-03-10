President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, of the Federal Republic of Somalia, hosted a distinguished group of Somali scholars at an Iftar gathering at the Presidential Palace, where he underscored the pivotal role that scholars play in fostering national unity, promoting peace, and reinforcing the country’s development.

In his remarks, President Mohamud emphasized the critical importance of the collaboration between scholars, the Somali people, and the government as the foundation for Somalia’s stability and nationhood.

He commended the scholars for their ongoing efforts in raising public awareness, facilitating national reconciliation, and contributing to the fight against extremism, particularly their leadership in countering Al-Shabaab and radical ideologies.

“The scholars of Somalia are integral to the nation-building process, providing moral guidance and leadership that are essential for the restoration of peace and the strengthening of our democratic institutions,” President Mohamud stated. “Their efforts are vital in shaping a more unified and resilient Somalia, capable of overcoming challenges and achieving lasting peace.”

The President also encouraged the scholars to further amplify their leadership role in addressing key national issues, including the ongoing struggle against the manipulation of religious teachings for extremist purposes.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at consolidating state institutions and advancing the welfare of all Somali citizens.

The gathering also provided an opportunity for the President to listen to the scholars’ insights and recommendations on strengthening governance, combating the spread of disinformation related to religious matters, and advancing the collective interests of the Somali people.

This meeting is a reflection of the government’s dedication to creating stronger ties between religious leaders, civil society, and state authorities, fostering an environment of cooperation and shared responsibility for the future of Somalia.