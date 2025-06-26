MUQDISHO – In a heartfelt and historically resonant gesture, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia has issued a formal expression of remorse to the people of northern Somalia (Somaliland) for past injustices and political failings that followed independence and unification. The statement came during national celebrations marking 65 years since the Northern Regions gained independence from British colonial rule on June 26, 1960.

The President’s remarks were delivered as part of the official launch of “Freedom Week” (Todobaadka Xorriyadda), a national observance celebrating Somalia’s march toward statehood. Speaking at a high-level event in Muqdisho, flanked by senior government officials, military leaders, and parliamentarians, the President said the time had come for truthful reflection, collective healing, and the restoration of trust between Somalia’s regions.

“Freedom is not only the removal of colonial chains,” President Hassan Sheikh declared, “it is the pursuit of unity, justice, and accountable governance. We must admit our past missteps. To the people of the northern regions, I extend a sincere garawsho [apology] for the political injuries and failures that have kept us apart.”

The statement marks one of the strongest acknowledgments yet from a Somali head of state regarding the historical grievances held by the Somaliland region. While British Somaliland voluntarily united with Italian Somaliland to form the Somali Republic on July 1, 1960, the union quickly deteriorated. The northern population has long accused Mogadishu-based governments of marginalization, military repression, and unfair political centralization.

Tensions reached a climax following the 1988 bombardment of Hargeisa and Burao by forces loyal to the Siad Barre regime—an event that left thousands dead and led to the 1991 unilateral declaration of independence by Somaliland.

Though Mogadishu has never recognized that move, successive administrations have failed to address the psychological and historical wounds felt in the north—until now.

President Hassan Sheikh’s speech blended patriotism with contrition, highlighting the pivotal role played by northern leaders in the struggle for independence.

“The heroes of the north gave everything for Somali freedom and unity. History will never forget their sacrifice,” he said, referring to historic figures like Ahmed Haji Duale (Keyse) and Mohamed Haji Ibrahim Egal, the latter of whom served as Somalia’s first Prime Minister after unification.

The President admitted that authoritarianism, abuse of power, and poor governance had corroded the promise of unity, particularly in the years following the fall of the Barre regime. But he emphasized that true national freedom would remain incomplete until Somalia’s regions were once again united not just politically, but in heart and purpose.

In what many observers see as an olive branch to Somaliland authorities, the President stressed that the road to reconciliation would be through dialogue and mutual respect, not coercion or denial.

“I believe our freedom will never be whole until we unite our hearts and cause once again. Dialogue and fraternity are our only path forward,” he noted, reiterating his administration’s commitment to inclusive peace talks and constitutional reforms aimed at rebalancing power and restoring public trust.

This sentiment resonates with a growing chorus of calls from both domestic civil society and the international community urging Mogadishu and Hargeisa to resume meaningful negotiations.

President Hassan Sheikh also used the moment to thank Somalia’s global partners for supporting the country’s sovereignty, peacebuilding efforts, and federalization process.

He emphasized that unity, territorial integrity, and people-to-people harmony were essential pillars of Somalia’s future and urged partners to stand behind efforts that promote long-term stability.

The President concluded his speech by urging citizens and government institutions to learn from the past and use the lessons of history to build a more just, accountable, and prosperous state for future generations.