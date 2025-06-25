Mogadishu, – As part of the ongoing National Consultative Dialogue initiative, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud today hosted a critical meeting at Villa Somalia with key opposition figures, including former Presidents, former Prime Ministers, the ex-Speaker of Parliament, and senior political stakeholders.

The closed-door session focused on several pressing national issues, most notably the completion of the constitutional review process, the implementation of a direct electoral system, and strengthening collective efforts to eradicate terrorism.

According to sources close to the presidency, the dialogue is aimed at fostering broad-based consensus on Somalia’s democratic transition, ensuring inclusive governance, and laying the foundation for long-term peace and stability.

“The Federal Government, under the leadership of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, remains firmly committed to facilitating inclusive national dialogue,” a statement from the presidency read. “The goal is a stable and democratic future for all Somalis.”

This meeting is part of a broader political roadmap that seeks to bring together stakeholders across the spectrum to shape Somalia’s future through cooperation, institutional reform, and national unity.