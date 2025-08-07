Mogadishu – The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has officially appointed Ambassador Aweys Haji Yusuf as his National Security Advisor, bringing a seasoned figure back into a critical national role.

Ambassador Aweys brings with him a deep well of experience in governance and national security, having previously held several high-level positions including:

Head of the Policy Planning Office at the Presidential Palace (2012–2016) – where he played a pivotal role in shaping Somalia’s national policies on security, economy, and government reform.

Lead negotiator in high-level talks on security and economic cooperation between the Somali Federal Government and its international partners.

Somalia’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (2023–2025 ) – where he significantly strengthened bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of security and strategic partnership.

In a statement issued by Villa Somalia, President Hassan Sheikh praised Amb. Aweys for his strong leadership, diplomatic acumen, and in-depth understanding of Somalia’s security landscape. The President expressed confidence that the newly appointed advisor would play a key role in enhancing national security and supporting the government’s strategic war against terrorism.

President Hassan Sheikh also extended his gratitude to the outgoing National Security Advisor, Mr. Hussein Maalim Mohamud, for his dedicated service and contributions to the country’s security sector during his tenure.

The appointment comes at a time when Somalia is ramping up efforts to consolidate gains against Al-Shabaab, secure liberated territories, and strengthen cooperation with regional and international allies.