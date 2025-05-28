Mogadishu — The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has today officially appointed Dr. Hassan Mohamed Hussein “Muungaab” as the Governor of the Banadir Region and the Mayor of Mogadishu.

This appointment, based on a recommendation from the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation, marks a return to office for Dr. Muungaab, who previously held the same position and was noted for his contributions to the reconstruction and service development of Mogadishu.

Dr. Muungaab brings with him a strong track record and significant experience in administration and governance. During his earlier tenure, he played a key role in improving public services, infrastructure, and urban development in Somalia’s capital city.

President Hassan Sheikh emphasized that the appointment is grounded in Muungaab’s professional qualifications and past achievements, particularly in governance, security coordination, and public service delivery.

In his statement, the President urged the new mayor to focus on:

Accelerating the development of the capital

Enhancing social cohesion and reconciliation

Strengthening cooperation with security agencies and the local population

Promoting urban beautification and basic service provision

The President also encouraged all government institutions and partners to cooperate closely with the new Banadir administration to ensure effective governance.

The presidential decree took immediate effect as of Wednesday, May 28, 2025.