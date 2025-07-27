Djibouti, — The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, today held a fruitful meeting with his counterpart, the President of the Republic of Djibouti, Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, at the Presidential Palace in Djibouti. The meeting underscored the shared understanding between the two leaders of the importance of the strategic relationship between their governments and peoples.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in security matters, especially the fight against terrorism, as well as supporting Somalia’s peacebuilding process and government institution development. The leaders also reviewed the humanitarian situation caused by severe drought affecting parts of Somalia, with President Hassan Sheikh calling on Djibouti to play an active role in relief efforts and support for drought-affected communities, particularly in the Awdal region.

Both presidents exchanged views on the overall situation in the Horn of Africa, emphasizing the need for close cooperation and ongoing dialogue based on shared regional interests.

In conclusion, they jointly affirmed that Somalia’s stability, unity, and development are fundamental to peace and security in the Horn of Africa.

This meeting reflects the commitment of both leaders to deepen ties, enhance collaboration, and work together toward lasting peace and broad-based development for their countries and the region as a whole.