Garowe – The President of Puntland State, H.E. Said Abdullahi Deni, held a high-level security meeting with senior military officials leading the counter-terrorism operation in the Al-Miskaad mountain range, as efforts intensify to dismantle extremist elements in the region.

The strategic meeting, held at the Puntland Presidential Palace, was attended by the First Deputy Speaker of the Puntland House of Representatives, Mohamed Baari Shire, presidential advisors, and top security officials.

During the session, President Deni received a comprehensive security briefing on the progress of the Al-Miskaad offensive. Commanders and security experts outlined key victories achieved in recent operations, actions taken to secure liberated areas, and the preparation underway for the next phase of the campaign, particularly in the neighboring Calmadow mountains.

President Deni praised the bravery, discipline, and commitment of the Puntland Security Forces, emphasizing that their tireless work is pivotal in protecting civilians and uprooting extremist groups that threaten peace in the region.

“The courage of our security forces and the unwavering support of the people of Puntland are the foundation of this mission’s success,” President Deni stated. “We remain fully committed to restoring lasting peace and securing our communities.”

He also commended the active role of Puntland’s citizens—both at home and abroad—who have stood behind the troops through financial, moral, and logistical support. Their involvement, he noted, strengthens the resolve and operational capacity of the state’s security apparatus.

Security officials reiterated that the ongoing operation is being conducted in a strategic, phased manner, with the goal of achieving total clearance of militant presence in the Al-Miskaad and surrounding highland regions. They assured the leadership that measures are in place to prevent terrorist groups from re-establishing footholds in the area.

The Puntland administration once again affirmed its firm stance against terrorism and its unwavering commitment to ensure sustainable peace and security for all Puntlanders. The operation in the mountainous northeast remains a crucial part of the broader national effort to neutralize threats posed by Al-Shabaab and other armed insurgents.