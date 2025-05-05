Mogadishu, Somalia – Somalia’s ambitious offshore oil and gas exploration project—its first formal effort in decades to unlock its untapped hydrocarbon potential—has reached a critical milestone.

Preliminary findings from the Turkish-led survey indicate that at least two of the three exploratory wells may hold commercially viable natural gas deposits, according to informed sources in Ankara and Mogadishu.

The ongoing exploration is part of a historic energy agreement signed between Somalia and Turkey on March 7, 2024, in Istanbul, which grants Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) exclusive rights to conduct seismic surveys, exploratory drilling, and potential production in three key offshore blocks.

Sources close to the project confirmed that two of the three test wells have completed preliminary assessments, while exploration continues on the third. Early estimates by project engineers suggest the possibility of up to 10 billion barrels of natural gas per well, pending final analysis and confirmation.

“Over 90% of the data collected so far indicates the presence of commercially viable gas reserves,” said one technical source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the findings.

All exploration activities are expected to conclude by August 2025, after which gas and oil samples will be sent to Turkish laboratories for chemical analysis and official certification. The exact quality and quantity of the discovered gas will be verified once all three wells are fully examined.

Should the analysis confirm the early projections, Somalia would be on track to begin oil and gas extraction by the end of this year, marking a groundbreaking moment in the country’s modern economic history.

The landmark Somalia-Turkey oil agreement was signed by former Somali Minister of Petroleum Abdirizak Omar Mohamed and Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar. The agreement covers only three of Somalia’s 216 offshore blocks, widely believed to contain substantial untapped reserves.

Under the agreement, both nations committed to a model based on mutual understanding and shared benefits, with Turkey offering financial investment, technical expertise, and geopolitical support.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has hailed the agreement as a historic breakthrough, declared.

“This is the first time in Somalia’s history that our hydrocarbon resources are being officially explored. The first investors will reap the greatest benefits. With Turkey by our side, Somalia is stepping into a new era where the world will see us differently.”

This potential discovery represents a turning point for Somalia’s fragile economy, which has long relied on remittances and aid due to decades of conflict, instability, and lack of infrastructure. A successful energy sector could generate billions in revenue, create employment opportunities, strengthen institutions, and improve regional geopolitical leverage.

Foreign policy experts also point out that Turkey’s involvement strengthens Somalia’s strategic positioning, as Ankara continues to expand its presence in the Horn of Africa through military, economic, and diplomatic channels.

If confirmed, Somalia will begin the next phase of full-scale drilling and extraction, possibly before the end of 2025. The government is also expected to draft new regulatory frameworks, prepare local infrastructure, and finalize fiscal terms for future production-sharing agreements.