Somali police arrested 12 individuals on Saturday following a coordinated attack on a police station near the Ex-Control Afgoye intersection in Mogadishu.

The attack, which involved militia members and government soldiers acting along clan lines, resulted in the deaths of at least two people and left five others injured, according to police spokesman Colonel Abdifatah Adan Hassan.

Colonel Abdifatah confirmed that the Somali Police Force, working alongside the Hodan district administration to ensure road security, came under attack by an armed group opposed to ongoing national security efforts. The involvement of government soldiers, drawn from various military branches, raised serious concerns about unity within the national security apparatus.

“It’s alarming that military personnel, including soldiers and officers, would rally along clan lines in 2024. This has serious implications for national cohesion,” Colonel Abdifatah stated.

He added that 12 suspects are currently detained at the Hodan police station and will face court within 24 hours.

The clash, which took place in a residential area near the Ex-Control Afgoye intersection, shocked local residents, who reported intense gunfire. The Somali government has condemned the attack, emphasizing that any security forces acting outside their mandate will face legal consequences.

Clan dynamics have long played a significant role in Somalia’s political and security landscape. Despite efforts to create a unified national army and police force, clan allegiances often surface in moments of conflict, complicating the country’s fight against insurgent groups like al-Shabab.