Mogadishu – Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Hamza Abdi Barre, paid an official inspection visit to the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs on Sunday, highlighting its performance as a national example of institutional reform and public service delivery.

During the visit, Prime Minister Xamsa praised the Ministry’s leadership for their effective management and commitment to rebuilding and modernizing government facilities, emphasizing that the progress reflects the broader efforts by both the Somali government and its citizens to rebuild state institutions through self-reliance and accountability.

“The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs represents a clear example of how public institutions can lead in both service delivery and infrastructure rehabilitation,” the Prime Minister noted, referring to ongoing renovation efforts and administrative upgrades at the Ministry.

He further stressed that such achievements are rooted in the government’s broader Good Governance Agenda, aimed at strengthening state capacity and promoting transparent, citizen-focused services.

PM Xamsa underlined that improving the operational environment of government ministries is a key priority of his administration, in line with the commitments laid out under the DanQaran national reform plan. The visit, he said, is part of a wider campaign to boost performance, enhance accountability, and ensure that every public institution is equipped to fulfill its mandate.

The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of providing dignified, efficient workspaces for civil servants, as an essential pillar of effective governance and public trust.

This visit comes amid a broader government push to accelerate institutional reforms, improve citizen engagement, and demonstrate visible impact on the ground. Ministries are increasingly under scrutiny to deliver results, especially as Somalia moves toward greater political stability and international re-engagement.