Mogadishu – In a high-level meeting aimed at strengthening cooperation and accelerating development efforts, the Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Hamza Abdi Barre, on Sunday welcomed Ms. Ugochi Daniels, Deputy Director General for Operations at the International Organization for Migration (IOM), to his office in Mogadishu.

The two leaders delved into key discussions around enhancing coordination and aligning IOM’s operations with Somalia’s National Transformation Plan (NTP) 2025–2029—a flagship roadmap designed to usher the country into a new era of stability, resilience, and growth.

Top of the agenda was the urgent need to fast-track implementation of impactful projects that address Somalia’s core development challenges. Prime Minister Barre expressed deep appreciation for IOM’s continued support across multiple sectors, calling for even stronger partnerships and more tailored interventions that meet the real needs of Somali communities.

“We value IOM’s critical support to Somalia. It is now more important than ever to reinforce that commitment and ensure every project contributes meaningfully to our national priorities,” said PM Barre.

For her part, Deputy Director General Daniels reaffirmed IOM’s unwavering commitment to Somalia’s recovery and development. She emphasized the organization’s readiness to expand its operations, scale up ongoing projects, and synchronize its mission with the government’s long-term vision for change.

“Somalia remains a priority for IOM. We are here to work hand-in-hand with the government to build sustainable solutions and drive real impact,” Daniels stated.

This meeting marks a pivotal moment in Somalia’s diplomatic and development engagement with international partners. With the NTP 2025–2029 serving as the guiding star, such dialogues ensure that foreign support doesn’t just trickle in—but flows strategically, sustainably, and in full harmony with Somali-led goals.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has been a key humanitarian and development partner in Somalia for decades, working across migration management, displacement response, and community stabilization. The National Transformation Plan 2025–2029 is Somalia’s bold blueprint aimed at institutional reform, infrastructure renewal, and socio-economic empowerment across all Federal Member States.