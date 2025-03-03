Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre held a significant meeting today with Mr. Qimiao Fan, the World Bank Director for Somalia, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda, at the Prime Minister’s office.

The purpose of the meeting was to engage in discussions aimed at strengthening and expanding the World Bank’s development programs across key sectors in Somalia.

During their talks, the two leaders focused on enhancing existing partnerships and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

The discussion centered on the importance of increasing the World Bank’s support for Somalia’s sustainable growth, particularly in sectors crucial to the country’s development, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, and agriculture.

Prime Minister Hamza emphasized the Somali government’s commitment to fostering sustainable development and creating a conducive environment for growth and investment.

The World Bank, through its robust engagement, has been instrumental in supporting Somalia’s recovery and progress, and both parties reaffirmed their commitment to working closely in the coming years.

This meeting marks an important step in Somalia’s ongoing efforts to build a stronger, more resilient economy with the help of international partners, and it highlights the critical role of organizations such as the World Bank in supporting Somalia’s long-term development goals.