Mogadishu – Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Hamza Abdi Barre, has hailed the Somali diaspora as a central pillar in the country’s development and urged them to play a stronger role in national progress, particularly in supporting the armed forces and participating in the democratic process to restore power to the people.

“The Somali diaspora is the backbone of Somalia’s Vision 2060, a national blueprint that prioritizes economic development, security, and the modernization of government institutions,” said Prime Minister Hamza.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while attending a ceremony celebrating the diaspora’s contributions under the theme “Defense and Democracy.” The event highlighted the essential role that Somalis abroad play in supporting government efforts and strengthening the national armed forces.

He emphasized the importance of unity and active engagement from the diaspora, noting that the country has, at times, faced serious threats to its cohesion and stability.

“You are expected to champion national unity, maintain strong connections with the homeland, and actively take part in rebuilding the state, supporting democratic elections, and defending our nation,” he added.

PM Hamza also underlined the inclusive approach of the DanQaran Government, stating that it recognizes and values the indispensable role of the diaspora in shaping Somalia’s future.

Vision 2060, which the Prime Minister referenced, is a long-term strategic development plan focused on sustainable peace, economic transformation, institutional reform, and nation-building—areas where the diaspora’s skills, investments, and advocacy are deemed crucial.

As Somalia navigates its path toward stability and progress, the government continues to engage global Somali communities as key stakeholders in the nation’s future.